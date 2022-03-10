Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates, Yogi Adityanath to make history:
BJP ahead in 255 seats in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party ahead in 100 seats. BSP-5, Congress- ahead in 6 seats. Will history be made after 35 years in Uttar Pradesh? Will CM Yogi Adityanath become recurring chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after 35 years, watch videO to find out.