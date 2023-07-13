Top Trending Videos

Uttarakhand Floods: SDRF Rescues People Stranded Due To Waterlogging In Laksar, Haridwar – Watch Video

SDRF rescued people stranded due to waterlogging in Laksar, Haridwar city of Uttarakhand. Watch the scary visuals here

Published: July 13, 2023 9:07 AM IST

By Video Desk

Uttarakhand Floods: Heavy rainfall has caused severe flood and waterlogging in mny parts of Uttarakhand. There has been a loss of crores due to the flow of hotels, vehicles, roads and houses. Rescue operations are going on full swing in the city. SDRF rescued people stranded due to waterlogging in Laksar, Haridwar city of Uttarakhand. Watch the scary visuals here

