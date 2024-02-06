Uttarakhand UCC Live: Bill proposes registration of live-in relationships

Home

Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code has made it mandatory for live in couples to register themselves with the district officials, with ...

Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code has made it mandatory for live in couples to register themselves with the district officials, with parental consent for those below 21 years of age. According to the UCC Bill, the registration must be done within one month of the partners living together, and the failure to do so, will impose a jail term of at least three to six months, or a fine of ₹25,000 on the individuals, or both.

Now the question is How to register for live-in relationships?

So The partners in a live-in relationship should submit a statement of their living situation to the nearest registrar who will examine the contents of the statement and conduct a summary inquiry.

During the inquiry, the registrar may summon the partners for verification.

After the verification, the registrar, within 30 days of submitting the statement, may either – issue a registration certificate or refuse to register the statement. In case of refusal, the authorities will inform the partners of the reasons in writing.

In case of Termination of registered live-in relationships

Both partners or either of them may terminate the registration of the live-in relationship through a written statement, the UCC Bill said. It should be submitted in a prescribed manner to the district officials. In the case of minors (individuals below 21 years of age), the officials will inform their parents or guardians.

