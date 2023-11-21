Home

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse | First visuals of the trapped workers emerge

The rescue teams at the Uttarkashi collapsed tunnel site tried to establish contact with the trapped workers. In a major development, the first video of the workers trapped inside the tunnel has finally emerged. The video was captured by an Endoscopy Camera which was sent inside the rubble. Six-inch pipeline was used to send food items to the stranded workers. On November 20, the trapped workers finally had a hot meal after nine days. Rescuers were filling khichdi in cylindrical bottles which were sent to the workers. Notably, rescue operations have been going on for the last 10 days to evacuate 41 workers. Vertical drilling machines arrived at the collapse site on November 21 to continue rescue operations. On November 20, a team of international tunnelling experts assessed the site. They assured that the trapped men would be evacuated safely.