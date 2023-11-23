Home

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Medical equipment reaches incident site; 40 ambulances on standby

Rescue operations at the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site continued for Day 12 on November 23. No stone is being left ...

Rescue operations at the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site continued for Day 12 on November 23. No stone is being left unturned to evacuate 41 trapped labourers from inside the tunnel’s rubbles. ‘Good news’ can be expected any hour now as medical teams are on their toes for workers’ safe evacuation. Medical equipment has reached the Silkyara tunnel site and 40 ambulances are on standby. The ambulances are fully-equipped to provide enhanced medical assistance to patients during transportation. On November 21, an endoscopy camera was used to know the whereabouts of the workers. Hot meals are also being sent to the trapped workers through a 6-inch pipeline. International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix has assured that the workers would be safely evacuated. 41 labourers have been trapped inside the Uttarkashi Silkyara tunnel since November 12.