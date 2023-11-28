Top Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescue operation to culminate soon

While updating on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operations, Mahmood Ahmad, Managing Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on ...

Updated: November 28, 2023 7:21 PM IST

By Video Desk

While updating on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operations, Mahmood Ahmad, Managing Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on November 28 said that just one pipe remains for welding, which usually takes up to two hours, after which the team expects completion of the rescue operation.

