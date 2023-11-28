By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescue operation to culminate soon
While updating on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operations, Mahmood Ahmad, Managing Director, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on November 28 said that just one pipe remains for welding, which usually takes up to two hours, after which the team expects completion of the rescue operation.