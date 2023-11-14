Home

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operations continue for second day

The Uttrakhand government continued rescue operations to bring back 40 workers trapped in the debris of Silkyara tunnel after it collapsed in Uttarkashi. A report from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation says the tunnel had been breached by 21 metres and rescue efforts are continuing. The detailed report on the accident says that the Silkyara Tunnel is 4531 meters long and is under construction at a cost of Rs 853.79 crore.