Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue ops enters day-9, PMO asks for detailed report

The rescue operation at the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon to save 41 trapped workers which collapsed on November 12 has entered its ninth day on November 20.

The government has made a decision to work on all fronts to save the precious lives of the trapped laborers. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the construction wing of the Indian Army have also been assisting in the rescue operation. Rescue teams are now laying a 6-inch pipe instead of 4 inches to provide food and other enmities to the workers

The former advisor of PMO Bhaskar Khulbe and Deputy Secretary of PMO Mangesh Ghildiyal appealed to all the concerned departments involved in the rescue operation (RVNL, Navyug, ONGC, State PWD, BRO, and THDC) and asked them to provide the final report on progress in the rescue operation by evening.