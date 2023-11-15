Top Trending Videos

  Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Workers protest, rescue operation continues as 40 workers still trapped

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Workers protest, rescue operation continues as 40 workers still trapped

Workers protested at the site of Uttarkashi tunnel collapse on November 15. The relief and rescue operation is underway. A ...

Updated: November 15, 2023 3:49 PM IST

By Video Desk

Workers protested at the site of Uttarkashi tunnel collapse on November 15. The relief and rescue operation is underway.
A portion of an under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12, entrapping 40 labourers.

