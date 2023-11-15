By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Workers protest, rescue operation continues as 40 workers still trapped
Workers protested at the site of Uttarkashi tunnel collapse on November 15. The relief and rescue operation is underway. A ...
Workers protested at the site of Uttarkashi tunnel collapse on November 15. The relief and rescue operation is underway.
A portion of an under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12, entrapping 40 labourers.