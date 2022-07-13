Vaani Kapoor Sexy Looks: Beautiful and gorgeous actress Vaani Kapoor who made her Bollywood Debut from the 2013 romance comedy Shudh Desi Romance has been winning the hearts of fans with her charm and versatile acting skills. The actress has certainly made a mark in the industry in a very short span of time. She will soon be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action film Shamshera. Vaani has appeared in some good Bollywood films like Befikre, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and War and has indeed left audience speechless with her wonderful acting on screen. Well, apart from acting Vaani is a fashion icon too. She keeps posting her bold and sexy pictures on social media which are absolutely loved by her fans. From rocking deep neck tops to slaying mini skirts, the actress has left her fans awestruck with her mesmerizing yet sexy looks. Let’s take a look at some of the boldest and hottest looks of Vaani KapoorAlso Read - Mouni Roy Bikini Looks: 5 Times The Naagin Actress Set Internet On Fire With Her Sexy Bikini Avatars, Checkout Video