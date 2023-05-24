Home

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actress, Dies In a Car Accident, Show Producer JD Majethia Mourns Her Untimely Demise – Watch

The news of Vaibhavi’s demise was shared by the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai creator and TV producer, JD Majethia. As per reports, the accident took place when Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya death: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya who played Rosesh’s love interest, has died in a fatal car accident. The news of Vaibhavi’s demise was shared by the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai creator and TV producer, JD Majethia. As per reports, the accident took place when Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh, and their car lost control. She met with an accident in North. Watch video.

