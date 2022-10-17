Vaishali Thakkar Suicide: Famous TV actress Vaishali Thakkar has committed suicide by hanging herself. Vaishali’s body was recovered from her residence in Indore. During this, a suicide note was also found there, in which there is a mention of a neighbor torturing Vaishali. This young man used to harass Vaishali. Let us tell you, the actress was only 29 years old. She started her TV career with anchoring. The actress got recognition from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. Hai. After this she played the character of Anjali in Sasural Simar Ka. Watch video to know more.Also Read - Delhi Liquorgate Case Live: Manish Sisodia Arrives At CBI HQ For Interrogation