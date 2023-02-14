Valentine’s Day 2023: How Will Genz Propose Like His Favorite Stars? – Watch Video
Bollywood couples have made a name for themselves as trendsetters and fashion icons over the years, all while capturing the hearts of their audience with their unique love tales
Valentine’s Day is being celebrated with a lot of fanfare right now as Valentine Week continues. In this case, tell us about the special Bollywood couples that have long enjoyed widespread public popularity during this Valentine’s Week. These are some of our favourite Bollywood couples, from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others. Additionally, Bollywood-style marriage proposals have been shown by some people. You must watch the video to learn more.
