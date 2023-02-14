Home

Valentine's Day 2023: Yami Gautam reveals what the day of love means to her [ Exclusive ]

Valentine’s Day 2023: Yami Gautam is happily married to her director husband Aditya Dhar as Valentine’s Day is near we met the actress and spoke about if the significance of this day changes after marriage and whether she had a different story to narrate. Talking about why she is not a fan of Valentine’s Day, Yami said, ” Before marriage also I used to find it borderline annoying because I have old memories from Chandigarh days and it was during exam times and during a valentines Day you don’t even know who your Valentines is, where is but you have to wear red and go on arise in your bike or scooter with one desire that some girl just takes this red rose.” Talking about celebrating Valentine’s Day with Aditya Dhar she said that even though he is the same, but yes we celebrate love and being together.