Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died after a tragic accident on 15th of February, Tuesday near Sonipat, Haryana. Recently, the actor and farm activist was in headlines as he was accused in Red Fort Violence case, last year. Reportedly, he was travelling to Bhatinda with his girlfriend and actress Reena Rai when the accident took place. He was immediately taken to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctor. Now, the Valentine’s Day picture of the couple is going viral on internet. The picture was shared by Reena Rai on her Instagram story on February 14th, a day before Deep Sindhu passed away. But many of us are curious to know about Reena Rai. Watch this video to know who she is.