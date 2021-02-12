Valentine’s Day is around and love is already in the air. For the Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, love is all about how you connect with somebody. He says it’s all about the vibe and the first vibe when you meet someone is really important for him. His favourite real-life couples who symbolize power, love and bonding are Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, and Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma. Spending an entire day with someone is his perfect date idea. A nice breakast in the morning and a small beach bonfire in the evening is what he calls the ‘perfect date’. But he is not at all attracted to material gifts, instead something which is made personally is what he likes. Jaan is not a ‘hook-up’ guy but he would love to date Nora Fatehi and his forever love is Deepika Padukone since the time she made her debut in Bollywood. Watch his entire video here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni Snuggle With Each Other On This Hug Day, Mushy Video Goes Viral