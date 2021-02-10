Valentine’s Day 2021 Love Stories: Does love help you keep grounded when you have achieved success in all aspects of life? Can love save you from walking a path that’s not meant for you? Can you trust love for showing you the right directions in life? When love came into the life of Subodh Bhave, who’s now a reigning superstar in the Marathi film and TV industry – he was still studying in the 10th standard and he didn’t know ‘what to do next’. However, as he held Manjiri’s hand and decided to walk with her, everything turned easy. Life challenged their relationship and they lived away from each other for around four years and that’s when Subodh discovered that the only thing that could make survival easy without seeing Manjiri was his passion for acting. Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee's Love Story in Valentine's Day Special Video

In our Valentine’s Day video series, we get Subodh and Manjiri talk about their ‘bachpan ka pyar’, and how the setbacks in the industry never stopped them from being together! Also, watch out for this in the video: “salt is salt, if I love you… what’s my fault?” Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Amit Sadh Gives Tips To Remember While On a Date- Watch