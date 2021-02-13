If you are blessed enough to find a person that destiny has sent for you, the relationship where you didn’t have to put so many efforts – you should learn to keep that person close to you and never let them go. Both Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi found each other just like that and since then, they have been spending their lives making sure they are never letting each other go. After the success of the Amazon Prime Video show Mirzapur 2, Priyanshu has become a youth sensation and with Vandana by his side, he has got his good-luck sorted. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary And What Happened After Bigg Boss

In our Valentine's Day special series, we get Priyanshu and Vandana to talk about how 'organic' love is and how when things start happening on their own, one should not hamper anything but learn to go with the flow.