Valentine's Day 2021: One thing that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have taught us about romance is that you certainly don't need music to keep dancing if your hearts are beating together. It may have looked dreamy when it happened in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh made it look real with their beautiful love story. The man literally 'danced' his way into the heart of the girl and she just couldn't stop herself from falling head over heels in love with him.

In our Valentine's Day special series, we have Punit and Nidhi talking about how love makes everything look easy, happy, and cute. Watch out for Punit explaining the timeline of their relationship: 'pehle friends the, phir best friends ho gaye, phir love start ho gaya…'