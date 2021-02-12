Actor Rrahul Sudhir’s one liner for singles is ‘Go get a life’. He is not really into materialistic things but what matters for him is the heart of a person. According to him the best gift he ever gave was red rose. He says he is not at all romantic and he is still learning to do romance. This guy really went out on a date with only Rs 283 in his pocket. He never enjoys people being kind to him with expensive gifts and stuffs. He never been on more than one date because ” he is not a stud” and his favourite reel life couple is Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol. Candle light dinner and a fine dine is his perfect date idea. He will love to get a pair of shoes this Valentine’s Day. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Surbhi Chandna & Sharad Malhotra's Best Romantic Moments!

