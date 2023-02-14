Home

Valentine’s Day Special: Urfi Javed Paints The Town Red On Valentine’s Day, Netizens Trolled Her For Revealing Neckline – Watch Video

Internet users react mixed to Urfi Javed's latest Valentine's Day look

Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold and bizarre style choices, amazed her fans yet again with her unique look. She couldn’t miss Valentine’s Day to flaunt her new look! In her viral video on February 14, the social media influencer wears an all-red avatar. Watch Video