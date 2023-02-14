Valentine’s Day Special: Urfi Javed Paints The Town Red On Valentine’s Day, Netizens Trolled Her For Revealing Neckline – Watch Video
Internet users react mixed to Urfi Javed's latest Valentine's Day look
Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold and bizarre style choices, amazed her fans yet again with her unique look. She couldn’t miss Valentine’s Day to flaunt her new look! In her viral video on February 14, the social media influencer wears an all-red avatar. Watch Video
Also Watch
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.