Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Valentine’s Day Special: Urfi Javed Paints The Town Red On Valentine’s Day, Netizens Trolled Her For Revealing Neckline – Watch Video

Valentine’s Day Special: Urfi Javed Paints The Town Red On Valentine’s Day, Netizens Trolled Her For Revealing Neckline – Watch Video

Internet users react mixed to Urfi Javed's latest Valentine's Day look

Published: February 14, 2023 1:35 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold and bizarre style choices, amazed her fans yet again with her unique look. She couldn’t miss Valentine’s Day to flaunt her new look! In her viral video on February 14, the social media influencer wears an all-red avatar. Watch Video

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 14, 2023 1:35 PM IST