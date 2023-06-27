By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Vande Bharat Train: PM Modi Flags-Off Five Vande Bharat Express Trains From Bhopal – Watch Video
These five trains will boost connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. Watch video for more information.
Vande Bharat Train: On 27th of June, Pm Modi flagged off 5 Vande Bharat express trains.H e gave a go ahead to these trains from Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal at around 11 am. These five trains will boost connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. Watch video for more information.