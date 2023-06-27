Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Vande Bharat Train: PM Modi Flags-Off Five Vande Bharat Express Trains From Bhopal – Watch Video

Vande Bharat Train: PM Modi Flags-Off Five Vande Bharat Express Trains From Bhopal – Watch Video

These five trains will boost connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. Watch video for more information. 

Published: June 27, 2023 12:18 PM IST

By Video Desk

Vande Bharat Train: On 27th of June, Pm Modi flagged off 5 Vande Bharat express trains.H e gave a go ahead to these trains from Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal at around 11 am.  These five trains will boost connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. Watch video for more information.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.