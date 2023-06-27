Home

Vande Bharat Train: PM Modi Flags-Off Five Vande Bharat Express Trains From Bhopal – Watch Video

Vande Bharat Train: On 27th of June, Pm Modi flagged off 5 Vande Bharat express trains.H e gave a go ahead to these trains from Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal at around 11 am. These five trains will boost connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. Watch video for more information.