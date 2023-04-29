Home

Video Gallery

Vande Bharat Train: Railway Minister Shares Incredible Video Of Vande Bharat Train Passing Through The Valley | WATCH

Vande Bharat Train: Railway Minister Shares Incredible Video Of Vande Bharat Train Passing Through The Valley | WATCH

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a beautiful video of Vande Bharat train. shared the video on Twitter. In this video the train is passing through the banks of the lake and the valley.

Vande Bharat Train: Vande Bharat has been in headlines ever since it was launched. Rail minister Ashwini Vaishnav shared a beautiful video of Vande Bharat. He shared the video on Twitter. In this video the train is passing through the banks of the lake and the valley. People loved to see Vande Bharat running amidst the beauty of nature. Watch the video here.