‘Vande Matram’ Fans React as India beat SL by 302 runs

The Indian team outclassed Sri Lanka by 302 runs in the World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. On the back of this win, the Indian team became the first one to secure a place in the semi-finals of the mega event. The Indian bowlers did a brilliant job as they restricted the Island nation to just 55 runs. As India qualifies for semi-finals fans are going crazy over India’s performance, outside visuals from Wankhede stadium.