Vande Metro Train: After Vande Bharat Express, Railway To Roll Out Vande Metro Train By 2023 | Watch Video

A possible rollout of the Vande Metro train, which will replace those created in the 1950s and 1960s, is next year. The Railway is now manufacturing it as per Railways and Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. Watch Video

Vande Metro Train: According to Railways and Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, the Railways are now producing the Vande Metro train, which would replace the ones created in the 1950s and 1960s. Additionally, he stated that the first hydrogen train created and manufactured domestically would debut in December 2023. The Union Minister emphasized that the middle class and the underprivileged will receive care from these Vande Metro and that the high-end clientele is not the main priority. “The design process is already underway, and we should be able to roll out the first hydrogen train in the country by December 2023,” said minister.

Written By: Piyush Kumar