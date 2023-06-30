Varanasi gears up for ‘Sawan’ month with special preparations for devotees, Varanasi

Home

Varanasi (UP): Varanasi gears up for ‘Sawan’ month with special preparations for devotees. Commissioner of Varanasi decision, VB Singh Bisen, and district magistrate, Rajiv Agrawal, held separate meetings with the officials of concerned departments here in this connection on Wednesday. While chairing the meeting, the commissioner said a commando squad would be deployed on the premises of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple to avoid any untoward incident. Keeping in view the twin bomb blasts in Varanasi on March 7, intensive security arrangement will be ensured in Varanasi during the month of Sawan.