The ancient town of Varanasi is known across the world for divine charm. In this video we have shared the top 5 things Varanasi is famous for.

Top 5 things Varanasi is famous for:

Ganga Aarti – Ganga Aarti in Varanasi is divine. You’ll see ancient brass oil lamps, priests chanting prayers and mantras. Your trip is incomplete if you are unable to go to this place.

Banarasi silk saree – Varanasi is Known for it’s Banarasi silk saree. This saree is known for it’s silk, gold design, silver or zari work and embroidery.

Gulabi Minakari – Gulabi Minakari is a rare craft that is only found in Varanasi. It involves colouring the surface of metals by using various colours.

Wooden toys – Varanasi is famous for wooden toys. From toy sculptures to showpieces of elephants and horses, they are exported from here

Banarasi paan – Varanasi is known across India for it's Banarasi paan. The Meetha or Sweet version of this pann is loved by everyone.