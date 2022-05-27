Celebrities spotted: Several Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Esha Gupta, Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati were spotted at the Mumbai Airport recently. But what caught audience’s attention was Varun Dhawan treating a fan with a warm and a sweet hug. Varun Dhawan was recently flying from Mumbai to promote his upcoming film Jug Jug Jiyo’s first song where a fan came and offered chocolates to Varun. The actor greeted his female fan with utmost humbleness. He also chatted with her for a few seconds and hugged her too. Watch viral video.Also Read - A Trip Down To Rakhi Sawant's Controversies Amid Her New Controversial Relationship With Adil Khan Durrani