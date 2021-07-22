Varun Sharma Digital Debut: Varun Sharma is an Indian actor who became quite famous after his appearance in film Fukrey. He has appeared in many other successful films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Dilwale, Fukrey returns and more. He was recently seen in the Janhvi Kapoor film Roohi and now the actor is all set to make his digital debut with SonyLIV’s web series Chutzpah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the story of the series revolves around five individuals, who get connected through the internet. It showcases the power of social media. In this interview, the actor opens up about his digital debut, Fukrey 3 and more. Watch Now.Also Read - All You Need To Know About Actress Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy Rumours, Her Movie Blind And More | Watch Video