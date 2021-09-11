In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Varun Sood talked about his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey and revealed why Divyanka Tripathi was his biggest competitor. He also talked about girlfriend Divya Agarwal being in the Bigg Boss house and alleged that she is being isolated and cornered. He mentioned that other contestants in the house are scared of Divya and know that she is a strong competitor. Watch to know what else Varun has to say.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood to Surprise Girlfriend Divya Agarwal This Weekend Ka Vaar