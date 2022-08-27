Flooring of the house plays a vital role in enhancing the overall look and feel. Choosing the right flooring for your abode is not only important to add the aesthetic value but also is a key guiding factor to ensure longevity and financial stability in the household. So in this video we have mentioned below some vastu tips for flooring materials to avoid any efects of bad vastu. Watch Video

1) White Marble Flooring: According to vastu shastra, it is considered good to choose white marble stone for home flooring. Also, as per vastu shastra white marble removes obstacles from life

2) Wooden Flooring: According to vastu shastra, wooden flooring is the best for home. With wooden floor in your house, health of the family members remains good Also Read - Vastu Tips: 7 Rules To Follow For Store Rooms Before You Construct Your Dream Home