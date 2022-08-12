Which pet to keep at home? Should pets be kept at home? Many people want to know about this phenomenon. In this video astrologer Shiromani Sachin has shared which pets should be kept at home and how they should be kept at home as per astrology. Having a cat or any animal in the house can be both beneficial as well as harmful. People who keep pets in the house should keep them away from bedroom and kitchen. Although, if there is a pet at home, proper care should be taken of them.