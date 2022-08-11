It is very important to know which bedsheet should be placed in the bedroom as per Vastu Shastra. In this video astrologer and Vastu expert Shiromani Sachin has shared which colour bedsheet should be used in the bedroom. Do not use bedsheet dark black, blue. Instead Use white, pink, light sky blue or bright coloured bedsheets in the bedroom. As per astrologer, using the right colour can change the direction and condition of your life.