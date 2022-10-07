Arun Bali : Veteran actor Arun Bali breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 79. He was sick from a long time. Arun Bali was admitted to the hospital for a few months due to ill health. He was battling a rare disease called Myasthenia Gravis. The news of Arun Bali’s death has created a wave of mourning in the entertainment industry. The actor worked in many big films like Om Jai Jagdish, 3 Idiots, Barfi, Airlift. Watch video.Also Read - Arun Bali Dies of Myasthenia Gravis - What is This Rare Disease, Its Signs And Symptoms