Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar receives Guard of Honour at Visakhapatnam airport

Hon’ble Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the INS Dega Airbase in Visakhapatnam. The Guard of Honour, a customary display of respect and protocol, symbolizes the esteemed nature of the Vice-President’s visit to the port city.