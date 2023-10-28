By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar receives Guard of Honour at Visakhapatnam airport
Hon’ble Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the INS Dega Airbase in Visakhapatnam. The Guard of Honour, a customary display of respect and protocol, symbolizes the esteemed nature of the Vice-President’s visit to the port city.