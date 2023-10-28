Top Trending Videos

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar receives Guard of Honour at Visakhapatnam airport

Updated: October 28, 2023 3:38 PM IST

By Video Desk

Hon’ble Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the INS Dega Airbase in Visakhapatnam. The Guard of Honour, a customary display of respect and protocol, symbolizes the esteemed nature of the Vice-President’s visit to the port city.

