Vicky-Katrina Latest Wedding Updates: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are geared up for their wedding that will take place on 9th of December in Rajasthan's Six Senses Bawara Fort. The couple has reached the wedding venue along with their close friends and family members. All the wedding rituals have begun. Sangeet and Mehendi functions to happen on December 7. But did you know that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremony will have different themes for every ritual? Well you heard it right. Watch this video to know updates on the wedding theme of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.