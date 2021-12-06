Vicky-Kat wedding updates : The much awaited talk of the town Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is all set to commence on 9th of December in Rajasthan’s Six Senses resort. The couple had been reportedly been dating since two years. However, they have never accepted their relationship publicly. As per the latest reports, all the wedding preparations for their wedding has been done. There would be a total of 120 guests at the ceremony which will include a few relatives and close friends. Checkout this video to know everything about the this grand wedding ceremony in a much detailed way.Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Family, Friend And Stylist Clicked at Jaipur Airport Ahead of Wedding With Vicky Kaushal - See Viral Pics