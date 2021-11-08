Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: Once again the news of Bollywood’s famous couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Roka has started. According to the leading portal, actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reportedly had a private Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on this Diwali. According to the report, this B-town star couple can get married in December. Watch video to know more details.Also Read - Aryan Khan Summoned By NCB SIT, Skips Questioning, Citing Fever: Aryan Khan Case Update | WATCH Video Also Read - Diwali Film Releases 2021: List Of Films That Will Be Released In Theatres On Occasion Of Diwali, Watch Video To Find Out Also Read - Latest Bollywood News of Today: Aryan Khan And Raj Kundra Take Social Media Detox | Watch Video to Know Why