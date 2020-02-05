The team of movie Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship answered some questions at the trailer launch of the film. Present at the event were Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Bhanu Pratap Singh and others who spoke about the making of the film and how it will perform when it releases in February. Bhoot is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai and tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. Apart from Vicky, it will also star Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles.