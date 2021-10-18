Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Latest News: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumored affair has been the talk of the town since quite a long time now. However, both the actors have kept mum about it and have not confirmed anything. We also read reports about both of them getting engaged, a few weeks back, which eventually turned out to be false. Now, once again the rumored couple are in limelight. According to reports, Katrina and Vicky were seen hugging each other during the screening of Vicky’s latest film Sardar Udham Singh. With this, the actor now has finally opened up about the Roka rumors by saying that he will get engaged soon enough when the time is right. What this video to know the whole story.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Oozes Beauty in a White Bodycon Dress, Worth Rs 48K