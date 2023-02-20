Home

Video: 17 Year Old Girl Donates Liver To Save Her Ailing Father, Becomes Youngest Organ Donor In India – Watch

Viral News: A 17 year old girl namely Devananda from Kerala donated a part of he liver to her 48 year old father, Pratheesh becoming the youngest organ donor in the country. Devananda’s father was suffering from severe liver disease and a liver transplant was the only way to cure him. The Class 12 student, had approached the Kerala High Court seeking an exemption as the law in the country does not allow minors to donate organs. The transplant surgery was held after the Kerala High Court granted her permission in December 2022. The surgery was carried out at the Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi on February 9. Watch video for more.