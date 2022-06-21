Viral Video
: A video of a Tornado has gone viral on social media. A tornado hit the city of Foshan in China's Guangdong on 19th June 2022. This was the 2nd damaging tornado within 3 days. There are couple of videos that are revolving on internet. The tornado caused damage to homes, buildings, electric cables, trees and vehicles. 3 people died and 80 were injured due to tornado. In this video a heavy vehicle was damaged due to tornado. People are horrified after watching these videos.