India Gate: Adwaita Gadanayak Is The Sculptor To Carve Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grand Statue at India Gate:
Sculpture Adwaita Gadanayak is the man who will make Netaji’s statue at India Gate. Adwaita is the Director-general of National Gallery of Modern Art. He is the creator of Gandhiji’s Dandi March installation at Rajghat. The black jage granite stone will used to make the statue. The black granite is sourced from Telangana. The statue can be seen from Raisina Hills once installed. The statue will be 28 feet tall and 6 feet in width. This statue will be 300 meters from the new destination of the Amar Jawan Jyoti.Also Read - Netaji's Statue Will Inspire Democratic Values, Future Generations, Says PM Modi After Unveiling His Hologram Also Read - PM Modi Unveils Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Hologram Statue At India Gate| WATCH Also Read - Covid-19 Latest News: Due To Covid-19 Vaccination, Death Rate Is Lower In Third Wave