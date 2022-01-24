Sculpture Adwaita Gadanayak is the man who will make Netaji’s statue at India Gate. Adwaita is the Director-general of National Gallery of Modern Art. He is the creator of Gandhiji’s Dandi March installation at Rajghat. The black jage granite stone will used to make the statue. The black granite is sourced from Telangana. The statue can be seen from Raisina Hills once installed. The statue will be 28 feet tall and 6 feet in width. This statue will be 300 meters from the new destination of the Amar Jawan Jyoti.