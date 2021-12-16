Google: Assam Boy ‘Rony Das’ Gets Rs. 3.5 Lakh Google Rewards For Reporting A Bug In Android | Must Watch:
Rony Das from Assam is a cyber-security expert. He began to face technical problems while he was creating an Android app. He informed the google by sending an email earlier this year. He reported a bug in android. He was rewarded 3.5lakh reward from Google. The report was done in May 2021. According to Google Android Security Team, Das founded the Vulnerability in Android Foreground Service. But google has not shared any info about the fix yet or this must have reached you as a part of backend update.