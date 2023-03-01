Home

Video Gallery

Video: Badshah Opens Up About His Songs And Hip Hop Rappers | EXCLUSIVE Interview

Video: Badshah Opens Up About His Songs And Hip Hop Rappers | EXCLUSIVE Interview

In an exclusive interview, Badshah spoke about the eclectic mix of talents for the event, collaborating with diverse styles, and the struggle to make rap and hip-hop mainstream in India. Badshah told that it is an honour for him to be on the same stage with the other artists.

Badshah exclusive interview: Royal Stag launched its Boombox music festival amid much fanfare, amidst a bevy of talents, including Armaan Malik, Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Nikita Gandhi, Bali, EPR, and others. In an exclusive interview, Badshah spoke about the eclectic mix of talents for the event, collaborating with diverse styles, and the struggle to make rap and hip-hop mainstream in India. Badshah told that it is an honour for him to be on the same stage with the other artists.