Taiwan is an island, roughly 100 miles from the coast of south east China is a very important economy. Much of the world’s everyday electronic equipment, from phones to laptops, watches and games consoles, is powered by computer chips made in Taiwan. Taiwan is estimated to host 20 per cent of the total global semiconductor capacity. At the centre of the simmering tension following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, does the world need to worry about it’s trade relationship with Taiwan? Leaving aside the rest of the World and putting India at the front, Taiwan has become increasingly important to India.In the last fiscal year 2021-22, India imported goods worth Rs 46,515 crores.Electrical machinery (27.7 per cent), plastic and its articles (17.6 per cent), nuclear reactors (17.3 per cent), organic chemicals (15.9 per cent), and iron & steel (4.1 per cent).