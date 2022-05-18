Deepika Padukone Stuns on Opening Night of Cannes Film Festival in a Sabyasachi Saree:
Stars returned to the Croisette to kick off the 75th Cannes Film Festival with "Final Cut," a new zombie comedy from French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, Tuesday (17 MAY 2022). Celebrities included Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, Deepika Padkone, Noomi Rapace, Forest Whitaker, sRossy de Palma, Édgar Ramírez, Vincent Lindon and more. The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs 17 May through 28 May.