Celebrity spotted: Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai Airport. She looked cool in her casual attire, a look that you can definitely add to your wardrobe. Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni was also snapped at the Airport. He looked dapper in a checked shirt and blue rugged jeans. The actor paired his look with a cap and sunglasses. He was seen having a fun banter with the paps and also clicked pictures with fans. Alia Bhatt was also spotted at Mumbai Airport. She greeted the paps humbly. The new bride looked cool in her oversized jacket. Have a look.Also Read - Alia Bhatt in a Hurry at Airport, Tells Paps 'Chalo Chalo Abhi Please', Kunal Khemmu Flaunts His Tattoo | Watch Video