Heropanti 2 screening: The much awaited film Heropanti 2 has been finally released in theatres today i.e. 29th of April. The film is a sequel of 2014 film Heropanti. It stars Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The makers of the film hosted a special screening for the friends and fraternity in Mumbai last night, April 28th. The screening was a star studded one as several Bollywood stars glamed the screening with their stunning appearances. Actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Disha Patani, Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were spotted at the event. Have a look.