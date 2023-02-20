Video: Drone Used To Deliver Pension At Divyang’s Doorstep In Odisha’s Nuapada District – Watch

Home

Viral video: In a unique effort, a drone was used to deliver the pension at a divyang person’s doorstep, located in a remote village in Odisha’s Nuapada district, displaying the benefits of using technology for public service. Hetaram Satnami, a resident of Bhutkapada village under Bhaleswar Panchayat in the district, is a beneficiary of the State Government’s Madhu Babu Pension Yojana. Earlier, Hetaram used to travel two kilometres to the village panchayat to collect his pension, despite his disabilities. On Saturday, to his utter surprise and disbelief, a drone came flying to Hetaram’s doorstep, carrying his pension. Hetaram was delighted about not having to undertake the painful journey to collect his pension.